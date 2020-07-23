  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Fable (2025)

A new Fable game is heading to the Xbox Series X and Windows 10...Playground Games is developing the upcoming title, which will be a “new beginning” for the longtime franchise

Microsoft announced the game today as part of its July showcase event...Fable was originally released in 2004 for Xbox; the last game in the main series, Fable III, launched in 2010...the series is a choice-driven roleplaying game in which the player’s actions will impact their reputation and role in the game’s world...

 
Cool, hopefully it won't be as easy to break the game as the ones before. I mean, it was fun, but a little more challenge would be nice.
 
lol "not all stories have a happy ending"

ezgif.com-optimize.gif
 
Last edited:
I don't know... I played it for maybe 5 hours when it came out and then wandered off :). I used to buy many games I'd barely play back then due to playing too much time in mmorpg ones instead.
 
I might be an outlier, but I don't care at all. No preorders, and wait for reviews. If they are good, I'll buy it no matter who was contracted.
 
Couple hundred thousand? Lol. Ya'll really think that many people give a flying fuck about your boogyman nonsense? Or at least that many people that actually play video games.
 
Maybe so maybe not but if the company entrusts a consulting team like sweet baby with a significant role in writing the game you better believe that will impact the quality and tone of the game bc they are an agenda driven group
 
Last edited:
Even if they're terrible at their jobs, at the end of the day the fault lies on the developer and publisher if they didn't polish up or redo any substandard work from SBI. And, looking at their portfolio there aren't that many notably bad projects they've had a huge hand in. They wrote Sable, a game that seems to be incredibly well loved and won multiple awards. Goodbye Volcano High was a hit with the crowd is was aiming for. God of War Ragnarok had a fairly solid story (with some hitches, but still over-all good). Their biggest failures were what? Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad, and that Dark Alliance game? I'd argue that SBI was not even remotely close to the primary reason those games failed, or really factored into their failure at all.
 
GoWR seemed to have very little of SBI's influence in it. The most obvious one was Angrboða, but I didn't find her annoying. She's just a POC in a game about Norse mythology, which feels out of place.
 
Hoping for a Gameplay video showed some stuff at the end sweet baby does't bother me.
 
I can dig it up for you if you want, too bad it's a straw man meme that actually doesn't make the point you claim and isn't relevant anyway. No one is boycotting garbage games influenced by DEI grifters - the list simply allows one to be informed of that influence before deciding whether to waste time or money.
 
Yes, we all agree the primary reason is moronic devs and publishers who outsourced to moronic DEI grifters. Geeze what an amazing coincidence, it's almost as if Sweet Baby Inc's involvement is some sort of red flag that the devs and publishers are morons and the game is quite possibly trash!? Who would have thunk it!?
 
Deus Ex Studio Eidos Montreal is Helping Out on Xbox’s Fable Reboot

The reboot is being developed by Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, but the British studio is being aided by Deux Ex studio Eidos Montreal.... "Playground Games also confirmed its collaboration with Eidos Montreal, who will be supporting the ongoing development of Fable, which will be coming to players in 2025", Microsoft wrote on the official Xbox Wire yesterday...in addition, the official Eidos Montreal X account confirmed the news...

https://x.com/EidosMontreal/status/1799870163191304253
 
Except that doesn’t really seem to pan out across their portfolio. They were consulted on a few notable crap games, but most of their work has been on games that range from decent to incredibly well regarded.
 
I don't care about the handful of indie games that were passable. The fact that games I would have otherwise been interested in turned out to be garbage, and happened to have SBI involvement, is enough for me to draw an anecdotal correlation especially where obvious and unnecessary DEI elements have been shoehorned into the game. I don't see any problem with being informed about their involvement because I (and many others) are treating it as a red flag before wasting time and money on a game that has a higher chance of being trash.
 
You're being intentionally blind. Any counter point is met with you moving goal posts and pulling things out of your ass. You've clearly made up your mind and are unwilling to even entertain any different opinion on the matter.
 
Cool story bro, you haven't made any counterpoints other than "WAAAAA I WON'T LET YOU BIGOTS TELL ME WHAT GAMES TO PLAY WAAAAAAA". Play whatever you want, I don't give a shit about your opinion, but I will continue factor SBI or any other DEI consultancy firm's involvement into my purchasing decisions.
 
And where, exactly, did I call you a bigot? And don’t say something retarded like I implied or or any bullshit like that. I’m too blunt and too much of an asshole to do that. God forbid someone try to have a conversation about something on this shithole of a site.
 
Cry harder, maybe you should hang out at the Resetra forums instead....the DEI licking wokesters there are probably more to your liking.
 
I've always had a deep love for the Fable games, and despite the protagonist looking like a foot in this one, I'm probably getting it anyway. I think her appearance is supposed to be satire. However, SBI's involvement, with their relentless injection of stupid and extreme ideologies, threatens to undermine the very essence of what makes games enjoyable. They just want to ruin everything. I absolutely adore that Richard Ayoade is a giant in this, though.
 
Yep- Fable is silly at its core, and I'm hoping to see that continue. But nobody gets a pre order, I'll wait for reviews (nothing to do with any of the nerdrage above).
 
