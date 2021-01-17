FAA approves first fully-automated commercial drone flight

HAL_404

HAL_404

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,031
"The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the nation's first-ever fully automated commercial drone flights. . In documents posted to the FAA website, Massachusetts-based American Robotics Inc. got a partial grant of exemption on Jan. 14 that allows unmanned aircraft to fly beyond the line of sight of a remote pilot."

I live in semi-rural USA. I hope noise pollution isn't gonna kick in. IF it does I'll have to do something about it. Does anyone sell a mini Patriot missile system ;)

https://www.foxbusiness.com/technology/faa-approves-commercial-drone-flights
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top