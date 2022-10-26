FA AMD Uncharted code, 240mm aio

Sold

NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.$170 shipped lower 48AMD uncharted game code. Came with my 5800x3d. Must have an AMD 5xxx series cpu to activate. $30.MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.Itx combo. Includes Gigabyte z690i ddr4 ultra lite motherboard, intel 12700kf, 1tb Samsung 980 nvme. No os. Pulled from my working system. $old shipped lower 48 for all 3. Comes with the gigabyte antenna as well. Missing one screw from the NVMe cover as seen in the pic. Works perfect. System was extremely solid for me.Gigabyte gen 4 1tb nvme. Fast drive. Used as a game drive and works great. SoldCooler Master Illusion white 240mm aio. Rad, fans, and intel 1700/am4 mounting brackets included. Ships in the original box. Did a great job with the 12700kf. $40 plus shipping.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.