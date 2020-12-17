F5 warns over ‘critical’ XSS flaw in BIG-IP

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,200
"Security industry watchers have had F5’s vulnerabilities and exploitation on their radar for some months because they have become fodder for sustained malfeasance.

In July 2020, F5 warned a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability (CVE-2020-5902) in the BIG-IP Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI) could be used to hijack vulnerable systems.

The CVE-2020-5902 vulnerability has since become the target of mass scanning as well as assaults linked to Chinese and Iranian state-backed hacker."

https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/f5-warns-over-critical-xss-flaw-in-big-ip
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
14,782
I find it funny that companies don't even need QA anymore because security researchers do it for free.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top