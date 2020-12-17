erek
"Security industry watchers have had F5’s vulnerabilities and exploitation on their radar for some months because they have become fodder for sustained malfeasance.
In July 2020, F5 warned a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability (CVE-2020-5902) in the BIG-IP Traffic Management User Interface (TMUI) could be used to hijack vulnerable systems.
The CVE-2020-5902 vulnerability has since become the target of mass scanning as well as assaults linked to Chinese and Iranian state-backed hacker."
https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/f5-warns-over-critical-xss-flaw-in-big-ip
