F4-3000C15D-32GVR will run Aorus Z490 Pro Ax?

Hello. My question.
I have memory:
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1536045457/F4-3000C15D-32GVR
Currently running fine on AORUS Z390 Pro and 9700K with Aorus Waterforce 2080 Ti Xtreme.
But when i change cpu to 10900K and mobo to Z490 AORUS PRO AX.
http://www.gigabyte.pl/products/page/mb/z490_aorus_pro_ax#kf
They will be compatible too or change rams?
+ RTX 3090 on this setup
I have memory:
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1536045457/F4-3000C15D-32GVR
Currently running fine on AORUS Z390 Pro and 9700K with Aorus Waterforce 2080 Ti Xtreme.
But when i change cpu to 10900K and mobo to Z490 AORUS PRO AX.
http://www.gigabyte.pl/products/page/mb/z490_aorus_pro_ax#kf
They will be compatible too or change rams?
+ RTX 3090 on this setup
Last edited: