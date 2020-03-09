F2F For Sale Thread

Face2Face
Hello,
I have some used items for sale. USPS shipping is included to the US48 - PayPay only - Must have Heatware -
Heatware - Face2Face
HP ProBook 11 G2 Education Edition (Touch-screen)
X1X63UT#ABA
Specs: https://mobilespecs.net/laptop/HP/HP_ProBook_11_EE_G2_X1X63UT-ABA.html
I have two of these laptops. My kids used them for school, but we recently upgraded. They are fine for younger students, but are not fast at all.
They are in decent shape, with the exterior having some normal wear. I’ve reset the OS and they are ready to go – Chargers included.
$60 Each Shipped
Alienware Alpha
Core i3 4130T – 8GB DDR3 – 240GB SSD – NVIDIA 860m 2GB - Windows 10
This has been used for a 2/3 years. We mounted it behind out living TV and the kids would play multiplayer games with it. I’m building a new PC for the living room, so I no longer need this. I’ll also included a Hide-IT wall mount if you want to mount It on the wall. Exterior has a couple of small scratches, but is in good shape overall. I have the original box if you want it along with the power adapter. It will have a clean install of Windows, but if you want the Alienware Kodi interface, you’ll have to download it from Dell’s website.
$175 Shipped
AMD Athlon 200GE
I purchased to run benchmarks with. Never been used in a daily system. Comes with original box and cooler.
$30 Shipped
Hawking Wireless AC access point.
The unit is around 4 years old. I had this mounted on the ceiling of my house and it has worked pretty good over the years. I powered it via PoE Injector, which I’ll include in the box. Has been reset and ready to use.
$40 shipped
