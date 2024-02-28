F1 2024

F1 24's release date is 5-31-24 and is now ready for Pre-Purchase.

1709083861058.png



View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2488620/F1_24/

https://www.ea.com/games/f1/f1-24

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/f1-24

https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/-/9msp69ntwzjq?ranMID=24542&ranEAID=I/8gdPaacpM&ranSiteID=I_8gdPaacpM-shDRZmQuKzFTZdCXkFgvqw&epi=I_8gdPaacpM-shDRZmQuKzFTZdCXkFgvqw&irgwc=1&OCID=AIDcmm549zy227_aff_7593_1243925&tduid=(ir__wmsb9vptjokfdlfxy1uuyb2f9v2x96woi0g1agrd00)(7593)(1243925)(I_8gdPaacpM-shDRZmQuKzFTZdCXkFgvqw)()

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP0006-PPSA17630_00-F124GAMEPS5GAME0
 
Hopefully they’ve worked on the VR this year.

F1 23 was so good that it’s difficult to envision a highly improved version - but maybe.

I love this game.
 
None of the F1 games have been that good since EA acquired Codemasters. They're leaning too far into esports and it's ruining the game in much the same way it did first-person shooters.
 
I played 2019 and with a controller 🎮 it's difficult. I'd assume it's much easier and pleasurable with a wheel.
 
It is, but I've played with both. It takes more time to dial in the joystick settings, and it's easier with "roll" steering (keeping the joystick in the forward position and arcing it left and right to steer).
 
Yeah, the F1 games are close to a sim, but still a little wonky to be held next to iRacing.

I would definitely recommend at least a cheap wheel and pedals to play these F1 games.
 
I recently got into the F1 games just a few months back having been watching "Drive to Survive" on Netflix and then wanting some decent F1 game to play to fill that hole. :cool:

So I got F1 2022 real cheap from a CDkey site, kinda enjoyed it, was fun, but made me quickly realise in order to really get into it properly I'd need to buy a steering wheel of some kind. I've an xbox 360 pad and you can just tell the tiny movements of the stick just make it impossible to do any real precision driving and any long sweeping corner was just annoying. I then got F1 2023 via EA play (not buying full game for £60 when F1 2024 is months away!) And that cemented it; I needed a racing wheel.

I've never owned a wheel before, but I've used a few here and there in the past and was of the mindset that anything cheap would just be a bad experience, but I don't want to break the bank for basically 1 game. So did a ton of research, and ended up divided between the Logitech G923 and the Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition. Both go for about £300 UK.

I ended up with the Thrustmaster, mostly due to it being reportedly far better supported across games, and I love the old school control panel and ZERO bloatware, AT ALL. I find the logitech keyboard software a little too much and the reviews said the racing software was far worse.

On the other hand, I kinda regret it, 'cos not sure if I like the grained belt driven mechanics of the thrustmuster Force Feedback, and the logitech has a special boost mode specifically for F1, which is the only game I've actually been using it with. Any Logitech G923 owners? How smooth is it to turn?

Anyway, MUCH better driving experience with the wheel. F1 2022 was arguably easier with a pad, but with F1 2023 no doubt the wheel is greatly superior.

There are alot of things I don't like, auto centering is annoying, but you can turn that off, and sometimes the feedback just does more to ruin what I'm trying to do then enhance the feedback, so I never have the power set to more than 30%.

Sadly tho, It's a bit of a bother to hook up each time, it weighs a ton, so have pretty much only been using it every other week when the next F1 race is on. :p
 
I've been tempted to try out F123 on EA Play. I've heard it's much better than F122. I tried F122 for a little bit but I didn't like the career mode of picking what route to upgrades and waiting time in between races. I just wanna drive fast lol. Watch out getting into sim racing with wheels. Don't get me started on how much I've spent on Assetto Corsa if I include the wheel and accessories. I went a bit overboard with a shifter, handbrake, haptics (2 bass shakers and 2 Simagic Haptic Reactors on my pedals), 2 wheels (1 round and 1 GT/Prototype), fans for wind sim, and the Philips Hue light sync. Plus tons of mods for AC... It's a money pit...
 
I have the Thrustmaster T300 and I love it. I mostly use it for this game and for Dirt.

I have a little portable wooden table that has the wheel clamped onto it and I just pull the whole thing out of the closet and connect it whenever I want to race. It takes literally less than one minute to setup this way.
 
yeah I hope there is an improvement to the VR. I play f1 22 and distance is kinda blurry compared to automobilisa 2
 
F1 24 Track & Driver Updates

The big new feature of F1 24 is Ray-Traced Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination, which improves the lighting, shadows, and reflections during races and cutscenes alike...the 2024 drivers will also look better than ever thanks to the full hair rendering and improvements made to the EGO Engine's eye and skin shaders...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeJCC2f1US4
 
Looks like the EA money is actually paying off in this case. The game has never looked so good from a realism perspective. I've always had gripes with the track models, but it looks like these are all new high resolution laser scans.
 
Previously, I was using a Thrustmaster T300 and I loved it. I decided to buy the F1 wheel (the SF1000) which would have worked fine with my previous wheel base. The inclusion of the T818 direct drive wheel base (by purchasing the bundle instead) was an impulsive last second decision, which I justified by telling myself that I’m good enough, smart enough, that people like me, and doggone it, I’m worth it. The direct drive wheel base is actually quite a step up from my previous wheel base. Playing WRC was a transporting experience. Difficult to justify the cost though with everything that’s happening in the world.
 
from what I've been reading sounds like the VR is the same as 22. Was hoping they could find a way to make the distance less blurry. Maybe my quest 3 just isn't high enough res but it seems like automobilista 2 is a little sharper.
 
