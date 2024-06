xDiVolatilX said: it's difficult. I'd assume it's much easier and pleasurable with a wheel. I played 2019 and with a controllerit's difficult. I'd assume it's much easier and pleasurable with a wheel. Click to expand...

I recently got into the F1 games just a few months back having been watching "Drive to Survive" on Netflix and then wanting some decent F1 game to play to fill that hole.So I got F1 2022 real cheap from a CDkey site, kinda enjoyed it, was fun, but made me quickly realise in order to really get into it properly I'd need to buy a steering wheel of some kind. I've an xbox 360 pad and you can just tell the tiny movements of the stick just make it impossible to do any real precision driving and any long sweeping corner was just annoying. I then got F1 2023 via EA play (not buying full game for £60 when F1 2024 is months away!) And that cemented it; I needed a racing wheel.I've never owned a wheel before, but I've used a few here and there in the past and was of the mindset that anything cheap would just be a bad experience, but I don't want to break the bank for basically 1 game. So did a ton of research, and ended up divided between the Logitech G923 and the Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel Leather Edition . Both go for about £300 UK.I ended up with the Thrustmaster, mostly due to it being reportedly far better supported across games, and I love the old school control panel and ZERO bloatware, AT ALL. I find the logitech keyboard software a little too much and the reviews said the racing software was far worse.On the other hand, I kinda regret it, 'cos not sure if I like the grained belt driven mechanics of the thrustmuster Force Feedback, and the logitech has a special boost mode specifically for F1, which is the only game I've actually been using it with. Any Logitech G923 owners? How smooth is it to turn?Anyway, MUCH better driving experience with the wheel. F1 2022 was arguably easier with a pad, but with F1 2023 no doubt the wheel is greatly superior.There are alot of things I don't like, auto centering is annoying, but you can turn that off, and sometimes the feedback just does more to ruin what I'm trying to do then enhance the feedback, so I never have the power set to more than 30%.Sadly tho, It's a bit of a bother to hook up each time, it weighs a ton, so have pretty much only been using it every other week when the next F1 race is on.