EA's F1 racing series will return in July with the release of F1 2022, which will include new hybrid cars, overhauled rules, and F1 Life, a customizable hub that will let players show off their cars, clothing, accessories, and other racing accoutrements...Multiplayer racing will be supported through two-player split screen and online races, while VR driving will be available on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets"Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and re-worked the tire model, making the handling more true to life," Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mathers saidF1 2022 will be out July 1st on Steam and the Epic Games Store-Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system-OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)-Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300-Memory: 8 GB RAM-Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 |-DirectX: Version 12-Broadband internet connection required-Storage: 80 GB available space-Sound Card: DirectX Compatible-Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system-OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)-Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X-Memory: 16 GB RAM-Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 |-DirectX: Version 12-Broadband internet connection required-Storage: 80 GB available space-Sound Card: DirectX Compatible