biggles said: I just got F1 2018 for only $0.49, yah! In the antialiasing settings it gives 3 choices: TAA, TAA checkerboard, off. I noticed a large performance improvement after selecting TAA checkerboard over regular TAA. What exactly is TAA checkerboard? I did some internet searches on the topic but could not find any pictures or tech explanations of what TAA checkerboard does.

It takes smaller samples by splitting each previous frame into a checkerboard pattern and then reconstructing the final frame out of those instead of sampling each frame in their entirety. It's similar to what checkerboard rendering on the consoles does. There are more possible artifacts using this method like texture misalignment in addition to the blur of regular TAA, but I don't think you'll be able to notice in a fast moving game like this.