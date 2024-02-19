F/S:Used EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER SC ULTRA GAMING for $110.00 shipped.

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
785
Used EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER SC ULTRA GAMING, 06G-P4-1068-KR, 6GB GDDR6, Dual Fan, Metal Backplate good condition for $110.00 shipped.

2x brand new Reolink 5MP RLC-410 POE Security IP Camera, both for $55.00 shipped.

I used test bench to make sure GTX 1660 SUPER function in working order (installed latest Nvidia driver 551.52).

Please pm for any questions and best offers are welcome.

Heatware : heatme2009

Thanks for looking this.

Here some pic below.
 

Attachments

  • hhupdate 2.PNG
    hhupdate 2.PNG
    181.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_174637.jpg
    IMG_20240218_174637.jpg
    323.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_174716.jpg
    IMG_20240218_174716.jpg
    578.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_174755.jpg
    IMG_20240218_174755.jpg
    576.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_175740.jpg
    IMG_20240218_175740.jpg
    505.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_175828.jpg
    IMG_20240218_175828.jpg
    777.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_180025.jpg
    IMG_20240218_180025.jpg
    577.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_180502.jpg
    IMG_20240218_180502.jpg
    450.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_201429.jpg
    IMG_20240218_201429.jpg
    450.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_201445.jpg
    IMG_20240218_201445.jpg
    492.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_201552.jpg
    IMG_20240218_201552.jpg
    469.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240218_201627.jpg
    IMG_20240218_201627.jpg
    366.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Quite a nice little card for basic 1080p... I have a 1660ti in my laptop and these are stout chips still.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top