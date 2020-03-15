F.S. - SeeMeCNC Artemis 3D Printer $1400

Gonna sell my Artemis of about months old. Zero problems with it. No modifications, 100% stock. In a perfect world I would keep it, but I have another, much smaller printer that looks like it will meet my “needs” so the Artemis needs to go.



Currently going to price at $1400 if picked up and will be including about $200 in extras. Located near Owensboro, Ky.



Included in sale:

-Artemis

-E3D nozzle fun pack

-0.5/0.8 stainless steel SeemeCNC nozzles

-Original borosilicate glass (PETG pulled a couple chunks of glass, but still usable)

-Second borosilicate glass with WhamBam magnetic base applied to one side

-WhamBam flex plate with useable (few chunks gone from PETG) PEX build sheet applied

-Second WhamBam flex plate that’s never been used, nothing applied

-3 extra, never used PEX build sheets



Attached some pics of things I’ve printed. The Ironman helmet was a lower res, last minute print started 3 days before Halloween....so it’s nowhere near as nice as it could have been.