F/S: Samsung Galaxy book 2, switch games, looking for surface pro

I'm looking for a surface pro 129 or 256 gb.



Up for grab is a gently used Galaxy book 2 , Qualcomm 850, 4gb ram, 128 sad, 12 inch, comes with keyboard and pen and charger and screen protector installed.



Asking 400 shipped



Fire hd 10 latest gen, cobalt blue, 32gb, comes with wake sleep case .

Sold



Victor vran switch game

Sold



Bayonetta 2 switch

Sold



Final fantasy 12 switch

Asking 30 shipped



Darksiders Genesis switch

Sold



Risk of rain 1 and 2 switch

Asking 21 shipped



Heat is wolf1306





If u want pictures on me with your email.