F/S PS3 console and several games Cash-local pickup only Atlanta area $125

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,251
Both console and controller will be wiped w/ alcohol before being sold to the buyer.

PS3 CECH-2001A in excellent condition. I replaced the original hdd w/ a 500gb 2.5" and will come with the power cord.

I do have a PS3 wireless controller (CECHZC2U) with mini usb cable but there's not any rubber thumb pads on the controller sticks.

Software is version 4.84

$125 for all of it local only--Atlanta area

11 games available--see pics for titles

http://imgur.com/a/ELsZeFL

LOCAL ONLY-ATLANTA area
 
