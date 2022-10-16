F/S PC part out 5800x / 2080Ti / 3080 and tons of WC parts

Parting out one of my Rigs have a ton of stuff I am cleaning out



NZXT B550 Matte Black + 5800x - $365 shipped

MSI 2080 Ti Seahawk EKw (Closed loop needed) - $400 shipped

EVGA 3080 FTW3 - $600 shipped

Samsung 970 Evo M.2 - 1Tb- $85

Samsung 860 M.2 - 500Gb- $40

Samsung 860 M.2 1Tb - $70

Gskill 3200 DDR4 RGB 4x8GB - $130

Lian Li SL120 Black fans x 6 with a controller - $100 one fans pure white isnt 100% but with any other color you cannot tell



Watercooling Parts all used but in great shape

EKWB FLT 120 DDC -$110

EKWB FLT 120 D5- $125

EKWB FLT 240 DDC - $ 140

EKWB Quantum Surface 360 Rads x 2 - $120 each

XSPC 360 Rads Thin x 2 - $40 each

EKWB 240 Rads x 2 - $45 each

EKWB Soft tube Fittings (used with ZMT) - 6-pack fittings x 2 - and 6x 90 Torque fittings - $100 for the lot

EKWB Hard Tube 16mm OD fittings never used 2 x 6 packs- tons of extenders and 90s - $100 for the lot



Any questions feel free to ask!