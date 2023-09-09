F.S. Pair of Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive ST4000VN008

F.S. Pair of Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive ST4000VN008 Shipped $120.00

Pulled out of my synology diskstation ds220+ swapped for bigger drives.

Preferred Payment : Venmo or Zelle Paypal F&F
Heatware required for trades
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +94 -0 -0
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
 
