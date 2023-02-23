F/S OEM 1155 matx board and Cryorig H7

buschman31
I have an used Lenovo IS7XM board. Will take both Ivy and Sandy bridge cpu's. Has a 14pin power connector and a non proprietary front panel. Also have a 20pin to 14pin adapter if u have a 20pin power supply.
$25 shipped
Cryorig H7 tower cooler has reversible backplate for Amd/Intel mount
$30 shipped
Will sell both for $45 shipped if someone wants both
