F/S OEM 1155 matx board and Cryorig H7

I have an used Lenovo IS7XM board. Will take both Ivy and Sandy bridge cpu's. Has a 14pin power connector and a non proprietary front panel. Also have a 20pin to 14pin adapter if u have a 20pin power supply.

$25 shipped

Cryorig H7 tower cooler has reversible backplate for Amd/Intel mount

$30 shipped

Will sell both for $45 shipped if someone wants both

