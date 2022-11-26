F/S: Nvidia 3090 Ti FE

I am looking to sell my Nvidia 3090 Ti Founders Edition card! I have EK Water Block on it as well as original cooler and will include Corsair Water Block as well! Comes with all original parts and boxes! I bought this from Bestbuy three months ago and will include original receipts for all parts! EK and Corsair Waterblock were purchase same time from Newegg.
I am asking 1100.00 for entire package!
I accept PayPal And ask buyer to pay PayPal fees unless willing to do F/F.
I also accept Venmo.
I also ask buyer to pay for shipping and handling!
I feel the price is acceptable considering it comes with the waterblocks
Heat is in signature!
I am asking 1100.00 for entire package!
I accept PayPal And ask buyer to pay PayPal fees unless willing to do F/F.
I also accept Venmo.
I also ask buyer to pay for shipping and handling!
I feel the price is acceptable considering it comes with the waterblocks
Heat is in signature!
Attachments
-
EB6663F3-966A-48E1-B46A-0E7230E813D7.jpeg315 KB · Views: 0
-
FE32CF3B-D844-4C29-A15E-937967CD2CDD.jpeg442.1 KB · Views: 0
-
437C08EF-AB2D-41DA-9C9E-E05AC5255E6E.jpeg344 KB · Views: 0
-
0E61D50E-F532-4736-8502-9341DED28BB6.jpeg512 KB · Views: 0
-
326E8E55-8968-41A8-8F3E-4BD15F08EE68.jpeg318.3 KB · Views: 0