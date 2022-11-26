F/S: Nvidia 3090 Ti FE

I am looking to sell my Nvidia 3090 Ti Founders Edition card! I have EK Water Block on it as well as original cooler and will include Corsair Water Block as well! Comes with all original parts and boxes! I bought this from Bestbuy three months ago and will include original receipts for all parts! EK and Corsair Waterblock were purchase same time from Newegg.

I am asking 1100.00 for entire package!

I accept PayPal And ask buyer to pay PayPal fees unless willing to do F/F.

I also accept Venmo.

I also ask buyer to pay for shipping and handling!

I feel the price is acceptable considering it comes with the waterblocks



Heat is in signature!