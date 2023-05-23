F/S: Nintendo Switch OLED

Admiral Equinox
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2007
- Messages
- 651
Hi everyone,
F/S - My Nintendo Switch OLED.
It's in perfect condition, crystal screen protector on, joycon covers and analog stick covers. I'm the guy that likes to keep his electronics as pristine as when I bought them. Original box with all accessories included, all of them still in their lil' foam baggies untouched. Power adapter/original included Nintendo HDMI cable included. Everything.
I had a regular non-OLED version, then upgraded to this one because I'm compulsive and like the best new stuff - but I literally have played all of 5 hours of Metroid Dread on it and don't use it at all. (If you want the Joycon/Analog covers, let me know, I'll include it. - they aren't greazy, barely touched.)
Selling for $275 - I think that's fair! I can take Zelle/Paypal, whatever works. I'll also cover shipping. Pictures below.
Thanks for looking.
F/S - My Nintendo Switch OLED.
It's in perfect condition, crystal screen protector on, joycon covers and analog stick covers. I'm the guy that likes to keep his electronics as pristine as when I bought them. Original box with all accessories included, all of them still in their lil' foam baggies untouched. Power adapter/original included Nintendo HDMI cable included. Everything.
I had a regular non-OLED version, then upgraded to this one because I'm compulsive and like the best new stuff - but I literally have played all of 5 hours of Metroid Dread on it and don't use it at all. (If you want the Joycon/Analog covers, let me know, I'll include it. - they aren't greazy, barely touched.)
Selling for $275 - I think that's fair! I can take Zelle/Paypal, whatever works. I'll also cover shipping. Pictures below.
Thanks for looking.