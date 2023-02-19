F/S* MSI Unify X motherboard

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2003
- Messages
- 4,560
update 2/20/23.. CPU no longer for sale, and all pics uploaded and updated
MSI Unify X ran my A-Die daily @ 7800MT/s @ 1.45v zero issues. Comes with retail box and the controller unit with attached ribbon cable. Freaking awesome motherboard. Board has the latest bios (A90) that finally allowed me to scale 7800 mem speeds.
350$
MSI Unify X ran my A-Die daily @ 7800MT/s @ 1.45v zero issues. Comes with retail box and the controller unit with attached ribbon cable. Freaking awesome motherboard. Board has the latest bios (A90) that finally allowed me to scale 7800 mem speeds.
350$
Last edited: