*F/S* MSI Unify X motherboard

newls1

newls1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 8, 2003
Messages
4,560
update 2/20/23.. CPU no longer for sale, and all pics uploaded and updated


MSI Unify X ran my A-Die daily @ 7800MT/s @ 1.45v zero issues. Comes with retail box and the controller unit with attached ribbon cable. Freaking awesome motherboard. Board has the latest bios (A90) that finally allowed me to scale 7800 mem speeds.
350$



9wroNe4_A8TT8RC5gSJ8BaQQ=w702-h936-s-no?authuser=0.jpg

Y2MoHjfkIge_TFB23xXIm2gw=w702-h936-s-no?authuser=0.jpg


AW59GOAwadNUv3gTj-gIbQ=w1704-h1278-s-no?authuser=0.jpg
 
Last edited:
updated with pics. will add full motherboard pics when i remove it from the pc that im currently using to post this! Also, i think i replied back to all replies. thanks
 
supercool block is now sold.... MSI board is still here... please buy me, such an excellent motherboard
 
