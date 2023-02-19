F/S* MSI Unify X, 13900K, SuperCool Direct Die Block

Preface..... I will upload detailed pics tomorrow morning when I get off shift. This is a spur of the moment sale as I got a deal on another board and a KS so I cant afford to keep this hardware, so its going up for sale. I have heat under newls1. This hardware has VERY VERY low usage on it, and NEVER abused.



13900K is delidded but if buyer wants it relidded with LM, I can easily do that no extra charge. Cpu NEVER saw voltage over 1.375 and has been watercooled from day 1. Ran a daily OC of 2x6ghz 6x 5.9Ghx Pcores... E-Cores all core 4.6ghz and 5ghz ring daily. Will ship in retail box

450$





MSI Unify X ran my A-Die daily @ 7800MT/s @ 1.45v zero issues. Comes with retail box and somewhere in the area of 95% of all that came included in the box (might be missing a small screw and a useless sticker pack or something dumb like that) Freaking awesome motherboard. Board has the latest bios (A90) that finally allowed me to scale 7800 mem speeds.

300$



Supercool Direct Die Waterblock fits 12/13th gen CPU's AMAZING WATERBLOCK!!!!!!!! Base plate has the typical staining from LM, nothing anyone can do about this as LM is known to stain surfaces. Direct Die block is nickel plated (some shipped bare copper, NOT MINE!)

100$



Would love to sell all this as a complete package, and will cut you a deal if you buy all this together. If bought as a package, I will obviously ship the cpu mounted in the board and the block mounted to the cpu and will keep my OC in the bios ready for you to just attach psu and gpu and hit power button.

775$ shipped USPS for complete package.



again, i will post pics tomorrow when i get off shift.