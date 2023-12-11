F/S MSI RX 6750 XT MECH 2X OC FOR $250.00 SHIPPED.

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
735
Hi guys,

I bought it last June 2023 till Sept 2023; I took it off from my pc and put in storage bin till now I sell this.

It’s very good condition.

Any question please DM.

This deal is better than eBay offers were higher prices.

Check at heatware by name heatme2009

Thank you,

Darren
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20231205_233055.jpg
    IMG_20231205_233055.jpg
    464.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20231205_233329.jpg
    IMG_20231205_233329.jpg
    371.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20231205_233728.jpg
    IMG_20231205_233728.jpg
    547.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top