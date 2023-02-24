F/S: MSI RTX 4080 SUPRIM X : $1000

I am selling a month old Suprim X 4080. Have the opportunity to buy a 4090, so thats it. The card is like new from a non smoking home.

This card has been used for about 30 hours total. It has only been overclocked only to test it's ability to do so, and has been used the remainder at stock speeds.

This card is really big,it measures 13 ¼ x 5 x 3 inches. This is a triple+ slot card weighing in at 5 pounds 3 ounces, so make sure you have room in your case. It pulls about 300W in games, so I'd recommend at least an 850W PSU.

It comes with the nvidia triple headed power adapter, a mouse pad and a nice thick aluminum support stand.

This is a beautifully made card. It runs very quiet and cool. Highest temp was 58C. I cant hear it when gaming.



Any way, $1000 shipped to you UPS ground with signature, unless you waive that. US 48, Paypal.

I am waiting on the 4090 so I will ship out Wednesday or Thursday next week.



my heat is magoo