F/S Logitech z5300 / Corsair 1000w psu

Logitech Z5300 with X-FI soundcard $65 local only

Atlanta Ga area depending on where u r located



The Logitech speakers were bought 4yrs ago at the local pawnshop and I am just now getting a sound card to test them. The price includes a Creative X-FI pci-e SB0800 soundcard. The Logitech have been sitting in my garage for the past 4 yrs and i want them gone.







Corsair RM1000X fully modular psu $140 plus shipping costs



This is a refurbished RMA that i received back from Corsair on 4/24/2023.

https://imgur.com/a/XtKQg6B