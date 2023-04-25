F/S Logitech z5300 / Corsair 1000w psu

buschman31

Logitech Z5300 with X-FI soundcard $65 local only

Atlanta Ga area depending on where u r located

The Logitech speakers were bought 4yrs ago at the local pawnshop and I am just now getting a sound card to test them. The price includes a Creative X-FI pci-e SB0800 soundcard. The Logitech have been sitting in my garage for the past 4 yrs and i want them gone.



Corsair RM1000X fully modular psu $140 plus shipping costs

This is a refurbished RMA that i received back from Corsair on 4/24/2023.

https://imgur.com/a/XtKQg6B
 
