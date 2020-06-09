F/S Iphone XR 64GB SPRINT

This phone is currently locked to Sprint. After having the phone for two months and then paid my bill, i called Sprint. Was told It cannot be unlocked cause of the previous owner has an unpaid bill. I cancelled my service but since it was after my billing cycle on 6/7

it will still be on till 7/7 for the buyer. Buyer can get their Sprint service activated on it or get new service. This phone CANNOT BE SPRINT UNLOCKED.

will come w/ a new Otterbox hard case, silicon outer shell and belt holder



Sprint did say the service can be activated but cannot be unlocked.



I have not used this phone, only had activated service for unlock purposes which didnt work out.