F/S Iphone SE 1st gen / android phones

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,364
I have a 1st gen Iphone SE 16gb model A1662. This phone is in excellent condition.

Has not been setup and can be reset by new buyer.

Since there was a problem with the original battery, it was replaced with a new 2750mah battery.

No accessories comes with it but will be fully charged.

Post in thread before sending PM

repairs: new battery

$55 shipped

Umidigi A9 64gb unlocked-dual sim card slots $65

Moto Pure G 32gb model XT2163-4 unlocked $55

no accessories included. both uses the usb C cable

phones
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top