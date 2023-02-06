F/S Iphone SE 1st gen / android phones

buschman31
I have a 1st gen Iphone SE 16gb model A1662. This phone is in excellent condition.
Has not been setup and can be reset by new buyer.
Since there was a problem with the original battery, it was replaced with a new 2750mah battery.
No accessories comes with it but will be fully charged.
Post in thread before sending PM
repairs: new battery
$55 shipped
Umidigi A9 64gb unlocked-dual sim card slots $65
Moto Pure G 32gb model XT2163-4 unlocked $55
no accessories included. both uses the usb C cable
phones
phones