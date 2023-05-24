F/S: Intel 13900K / Gigabyte Z790 Master / Zotac 4090 Trinity

Looking to part out my gaming PC. I will post pictures a little later when I break down the system. I have all items running right now and all has been watercool for last six months I have had the parts. No overclocking has ever been done.
Intel 13900K I have also the EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB - 1700 Nickel + Plexi.
CPU 420.00
CPU/Waterblock 460.00
Zotac 4090 Trinity GPU. I also have the EK-Quantum Vector² AMP/Trinity RTX 4090 D-RGB - Nickel + Plexi. I do have original cooler for this as well.
GPU/with Original Cooler 1200.00
GPU/Original Cooler/EKWB WaterBlock 1300.00
Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master with all accessories 300.00
All items for sell will include original boxes and parts. I will also do a bundle deal for all items with EKWB Water Blocks for
1800.00
I do ask buyer to pay for shipping/handling/insurance and also paypal fees.
