F/S: i7-12700k CPU only

gawkgawk
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 29, 2015
- Messages
- 340
i7-11700k - $230 shipped - SOLD
i7-12700K - $225 shipped
specs: https://www.intel.com/content/www/u...-25m-cache-up-to-5-00-ghz/specifications.html
CPUS only. Paypal FF preferred.
my creds:
heatware 19-0
ebay 576-0-0
Bought the 12700K from a forum member here last month that was temporarily used while waiting for 13th gen, decided to stay with ryzen in my DAW PC setup. Paid $275 shipped for it a month ago.
Last edited: