F/S: i5-11400F and i7-12700k, CPUs only

i5-11400F - $100 shipped
i7-12700K - $250 shipped

CPUS only. Paypal FF preferred.

my creds:
heatware 19-0
ebay 576-0-0

Bought the 12700K from a forum member here last month that was temporarily used while waiting for 13th gen, decided to stay with ryzen in my DAW PC setup. Paid $275 shipped for it a month ago.

The 11400F was taken out of an Alienware R12 that maybe had 2 hours use before upgrading it to an 11700K.

Processors will ship in the protective plastic case and padded/wrapped. No OEM packaging or coolers.
 
