[F/S] - HP Omen 11800H/3070 17.3" laptop, Razer DeathAdder v3

Cleaning out the closet and selling some stuff.
$45 shipped - Basically brand new Razer DeathAdder v3. I only used this for a few days and forgot to return it to bestbuy. Super lightweight and responsive, but I have very large hands and didn't like the thinner ergonomics.
$900 shipped - Mint condition HP Omen 17.3" 11800H/3070 laptop. Bought this brand new from HP in 2022 and have only used it maybe ~20 times. I just prefer desktop gaming and rarely need a laptop this powerful. There's only 1 scratch/blemish, and it's pictured below.
Comes with the charger, and a 17” Amazon laptop bag as well.
Specs:
Payment via Paypal FF/Zelle/Venmo. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
sold - Asus Rog Strix B450 + Ryzen 5600x + Silicon Power 2x8gb CL16 3200 + ARCTIC Freezer 34 Esports Duo cooler. Everything works great, only selling as I went with an ITX build
Product number: 4V372AV
•Intel® Core™ i7-11800H (up to 4.6 GHz, 24 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) + NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU (8 GB)
•16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)
•17.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, 7 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits
•512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
•Full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology
•Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)
•Windows 11 Home 64 ADV
•HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones
•6-cell, 83 Wh Li-ion polymer
•No DVD or CD Drive
