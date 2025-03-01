  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

F/S HP Elitedesk 800 g1 $35 plus mailing costs

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,512
HP 800 g1 USDT desktop system $35 plus mailing costs

Willing to take a reasonable offer.

Anyone in the Atlanta and Clayton co. areas buying this, I will include a free monitor.

*1 i5-4570s (1150)

*2 2x4gb ddr3 memory

*3 500gb sata hdd--no operating system installed

*4 onboard VGA port and 2 display ports

*5 10,100,1000 mbit ethernet port

*6 135w power supply included w/ the system

HP elitedesk 800 g1 usdt
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top