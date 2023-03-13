F/S: GSkill DDR6000 Cas 36 64 GB Total

thenjduke

Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2007
Messages
570
I am looking to sell my 4 sticks of GSKill DDR5 6000 CAS 32. I had all 4 sticks working in AMD 7950X system no issues. I just decided to go a different route and sold my AMD System.

I am looking for 225.00 total for all 4 sticks. This includes Paypal fees and shipping to lower 48 states.

Here are the specs:
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/374/1640229752/F5-6000J3636F16GX2-TZ5RK-F5-6000J3636F16GA2-TZ5RK


My Heat is enclosed in my profile.

unnamed.jpg
unnamed (1).jpg
 
