F/S: GSkill DDR6000 Cas 36 64 GB Total

I am looking to sell my 4 sticks of GSKill DDR5 6000 CAS 32. I had all 4 sticks working in AMD 7950X system no issues. I just decided to go a different route and sold my AMD System.I am looking for 225.00 total for all 4 sticks. This includes Paypal fees and shipping to lower 48 states.Here are the specs:My Heat is enclosed in my profile.