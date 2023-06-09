the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2007
- Messages
- 1,371
F.S EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming, 12G-P5-3967-KR, 12GB Shipped $650.00 Like new with plastic still on card
Preferred Payment : Venmo or Zelle "PayPal buyer pays fees"
Paypal accepted buyer pays fees
Heatware required for trades
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 +94 -0 -0
All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
All Prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
Local Pickup available if you're in Miami.
