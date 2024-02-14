F/S: EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming, 08G-P5-3755-KL, 8GB GDDR6, iCX3 Cooling, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate, LHR for $260 shipped.

P

phatbx133

Gawd
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
783
Hi guys,

I bought it from Amazon on July 2022-2023 then I took it off and put in EVGA box for a while, Time for me to sell 3070 and working good condition. (I moved from Green to Red).

I use test bench to make sure RTX 3070 function working order (installed latest Nvidia driver 551.52).

Please pm for any questions and best offers are welcome.

Heatware : heatme2009

Thanks for looking this.

Here some pic below.

Darren
 

Attachments

  • Capture.PNG
    Capture.PNG
    205.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_151803.jpg
    IMG_20240214_151803.jpg
    363 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_152112.jpg
    IMG_20240214_152112.jpg
    637.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_175724.jpg
    IMG_20240214_175724.jpg
    444 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_175823.jpg
    IMG_20240214_175823.jpg
    488.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_175830.jpg
    IMG_20240214_175830.jpg
    385.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_175923.jpg
    IMG_20240214_175923.jpg
    468 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_180120.jpg
    IMG_20240214_180120.jpg
    456.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20240214_180439.jpg
    IMG_20240214_180439.jpg
    442.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top