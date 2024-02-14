F/S: EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 Ultra Gaming, 08G-P5-3755-KL, 8GB GDDR6, iCX3 Cooling, ARGB LED, Metal Backplate, LHR for $260 shipped.

Hi guys,
I bought it from Amazon on July 2022-2023 then I took it off and put in EVGA box for a while, Time for me to sell 3070 and working good condition. (I moved from Green to Red).
I use test bench to make sure RTX 3070 function working order (installed latest Nvidia driver 551.52).
Please pm for any questions and best offers are welcome.
Heatware : heatme2009
Thanks for looking this.
Here some pic below.
Darren
