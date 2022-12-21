F/S Dell desktop XPS 8940

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,350
I was given this computer by my deceased father 5 months ago before he died at the Va home. My intentions was to upgrade and keep it. Seems like i already have three including this one so i'm going to start selling them.
This one was never used by him. It was still in the box, new. When received all i did was powered it on, install hwmonitor, turn off and install upgrades.
SPECS:
I7-10700
1X16gb ddr4
256gb m.2 ssd w/ Dell preinstalled Windows and 1TB hdd as secondary drive
Vetroo V5 White CPU Air Cooler installed w/ one fan. Will come with the box and all other accessories/pc power cord
VRM ram heatsink installed
no optical drive. Front bezel still has plastic covering.
$440/negotiable
Dell XPS 8940
buyer pays shipping costs. Prefer local pickup at my home from buyer in the surrounding areas of Atlanta and Clayton county.
