F/S Dell desktop XPS 8940 with GTX1650 super $600

I was given this computer by my deceased father 5 months ago before he died at the Va home. My intentions was to upgrade and keep it. Seems like i already have three including this one so i'm going to start selling them.

This one was never used by him. It was still in the box, new. When received all i did was powered it on, install hwmonitor, turn off and install upgrades.

SPECS:

I7-10700

1X16gb ddr4

OEM GTX 1650 SUPER

256gb m.2 ssd w/ Dell preinstalled Windows and 1TB hdd as secondary drive

Vetroo V5 White CPU Air Cooler installed w/ one fan. Will come with the box and all other accessories/pc power cord

VRM ram heatsink installed

no optical drive. Front bezel still has plastic covering.

$600 shipped

Dell XPS 8940

GTX 1650 SUPER
 
