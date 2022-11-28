F/S Dell 32 inch curved 1440p monitor (S3220 DGF)

2 year old Dell curved 165Hz S3220 DGF. 2560x1440 maximum resolution.

Pristine condition. Fully functional.

No pixel issues. Non smoking house.

HDMI and DP inputs. HDMI is 144Hz, DP is 165Hz.

No issues, light use for gaming and home office.

Asking $150 plus 1/2 of shipping cost......it's a big box. UPS Ground shipping 48 states.

Offers are considered. Don't need any trades.



Heat under magoo.

Paypal is preferred.

Happy holidays.