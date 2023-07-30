F/S Cooler Master 1200w psu

buschman31

Cooler Master 1200w silent pro semi modular in original box w/ all cables and cable bag. All modular cables are black flat ribbon but the attached psu cables are sleeved mustard color (black and yellow).

This psu was removed from a working 1366 system that was running 2x gtx 770's in SLI mode.

Shipped: $100

send reasonable offers by PM. If u local to the Clayton co / Atlanta area lets make a deal, deal
 
