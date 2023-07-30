F/S Cooler Master 1200w psu

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,402
Cooler Master 1200w silent pro semi modular in original box w/ all cables and cable bag. All modular cables are black flat ribbon but the attached psu cables are sleeved mustard color (black and yellow).
This psu was removed from a working 1366 system that was running 2x gtx 770's in SLI mode.
Shipped: $100
send reasonable offers by PM. If u local to the Clayton co / Atlanta area lets make a deal, deal
This psu was removed from a working 1366 system that was running 2x gtx 770's in SLI mode.
Shipped: $100
send reasonable offers by PM. If u local to the Clayton co / Atlanta area lets make a deal, deal