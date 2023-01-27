F/S: Cleaning up thread: Various water parts

I am cleaning out my various computer parts so this thread will have new items added to this when I come across the items. Help me make some money to pay some of my bills
The following I have at the moment is:
EVGA 3090 FTW3 Hybird Kit. It was used for about 4 months and then I sold the card. I also have the EKWB Active Backplate and Front Water Block for this once I come across it will post it.
Asking : 60.00 This will come with all parts and original box.
EKWB Active Backplate and Waterblock for the EVGA 3090 FTW3 Ultra. There are a bit of scratches on it but looking to get 150.00 for the entire set. It comes with original boxes and parts. It is only missing the thermal pads which can be replaced. The interior of the block does need to be cleaned. I only used Distilled water or EKWB Fluids in the loop.
I ask all buyers to pay for paypal fees and shipping and handling. I will ship either UPS or USPS.
More items being added soon.
