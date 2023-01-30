F.S. - Cisco Meraki Go Network gear, Beelink SEI11, 8TB HDDs, Nvidia Quadro M5000

N

noremacyug

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2004
Messages
1,605
Meraki Go Networking Gear

This has been some rock solid, great gear that I’ve simply out grown for my needs. Will be great for someone looking to move from a box store router to something more robust or also perfect in a small business setting.

-GX20 gateway
-GS110-24P 24 port POE switch
- 3 x GR10 Wireless Access Points
Pics of the hardware. The AP pictured is the 3rd AP I’ve not deployed. The other two are mounted on my ceiling and easily cover our 1800 sqft home with great signal. Then the video is of the app it has.

Price $700 shipped to US48


Beelink SEI 11 Mini PC

So, I’ve built my new server, have it up and running and had planned on returning the Beelink SEI 11 Mini Computer to amazon. I went to put it back to stock form and for the life of me I cannot find the original 16GB of Corsair ram it came with. I hate to return it to Amazon with the PNY 32GB kit I put in it. So, that said I thought I’d see if anyone here is interested. It’s a great little PC that worked wonderfully for Plex, the ARRs, etc. I just decided to go to a supermicro rack mount setup.

$475 shipped to US 48


8TB Shucked HDDs

I’m now using SAS drives so looking to sell these to recoup some of the money spent to build that server. These are all shucked WD drives. The 14TB is already spoken for, but the 8TB ones are all looking for a new home. LMK if you need any info, I’ve run Crystaldiskinfo for them and included those screenshots.

I’d like $85 shipped/each.


Nvidia Quadro M5000

Just don’t use it anymore. Works fine

$125 shipped


Prices negotiable, make an offer
Heatware - noremacyug
 

Attachments

  • 69DB1723-8413-4113-ADEF-1FBD2834C0E9.jpeg
    69DB1723-8413-4113-ADEF-1FBD2834C0E9.jpeg
    425.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 0A637159-F551-4B88-B09B-0ACED68CBAE2.jpeg
    0A637159-F551-4B88-B09B-0ACED68CBAE2.jpeg
    415.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9391.MOV
    1.1 MB
  • D83CCA94-C88C-459B-BA44-82D78AE7E8D9.png
    D83CCA94-C88C-459B-BA44-82D78AE7E8D9.png
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
  • D7356A19-D4FA-4602-AC84-DC2E30461243.png
    D7356A19-D4FA-4602-AC84-DC2E30461243.png
    773.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 9320C14E-D0FA-4106-BA11-BF0D29303405.jpeg
    9320C14E-D0FA-4106-BA11-BF0D29303405.jpeg
    329.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 0D799D49-4068-41C3-891C-063C072C8AE9.jpeg
    0D799D49-4068-41C3-891C-063C072C8AE9.jpeg
    440.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 10D8E05C-1570-4025-926F-BA8BE7E8430B.jpeg
    10D8E05C-1570-4025-926F-BA8BE7E8430B.jpeg
    330.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 1EA19684-2610-4F31-A50C-A763E2B42E65.jpeg
    1EA19684-2610-4F31-A50C-A763E2B42E65.jpeg
    247.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 28C03025-F6B8-45F7-8D74-DAA9A365C986.png
    28C03025-F6B8-45F7-8D74-DAA9A365C986.png
    82.6 KB · Views: 0
  • CD568B67-1608-4F89-9082-838F8CAA8348.png
    CD568B67-1608-4F89-9082-838F8CAA8348.png
    83.2 KB · Views: 0
  • F5F03372-7E15-4A15-922E-1882EBBFED91.png
    F5F03372-7E15-4A15-922E-1882EBBFED91.png
    77.3 KB · Views: 0
  • E2051BED-1D93-443D-B753-B20C344E6C06.png
    E2051BED-1D93-443D-B753-B20C344E6C06.png
    83.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 3148FB6A-816B-41EE-9CA1-3200A438EA72.jpeg
    3148FB6A-816B-41EE-9CA1-3200A438EA72.jpeg
    415.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 0D8A248B-A6C2-4BAB-AF85-91DA397D09C2.jpeg
    0D8A248B-A6C2-4BAB-AF85-91DA397D09C2.jpeg
    507.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 91D85153-7FB4-45AB-A586-DA64B1F46C8E.jpeg
    91D85153-7FB4-45AB-A586-DA64B1F46C8E.jpeg
    312.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top