F.S. - Cisco Meraki Go Network gear, Beelink SEI11, 8TB HDDs, Nvidia Quadro M5000

Meraki Go Networking Gear



This has been some rock solid, great gear that I’ve simply out grown for my needs. Will be great for someone looking to move from a box store router to something more robust or also perfect in a small business setting.



-GX20 gateway

-GS110-24P 24 port POE switch

- 3 x GR10 Wireless Access Points

Pics of the hardware. The AP pictured is the 3rd AP I’ve not deployed. The other two are mounted on my ceiling and easily cover our 1800 sqft home with great signal. Then the video is of the app it has.



Price $700 shipped to US48





Beelink SEI 11 Mini PC



So, I’ve built my new server, have it up and running and had planned on returning the Beelink SEI 11 Mini Computer to amazon. I went to put it back to stock form and for the life of me I cannot find the original 16GB of Corsair ram it came with. I hate to return it to Amazon with the PNY 32GB kit I put in it. So, that said I thought I’d see if anyone here is interested. It’s a great little PC that worked wonderfully for Plex, the ARRs, etc. I just decided to go to a supermicro rack mount setup.



$475 shipped to US 48





8TB Shucked HDDs



I’m now using SAS drives so looking to sell these to recoup some of the money spent to build that server. These are all shucked WD drives. The 14TB is already spoken for, but the 8TB ones are all looking for a new home. LMK if you need any info, I’ve run Crystaldiskinfo for them and included those screenshots.



I’d like $85 shipped/each.





Nvidia Quadro M5000



Just don’t use it anymore. Works fine



$125 shipped





Prices negotiable, make an offer

Heatware - noremacyug