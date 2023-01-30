F.S. - Cisco Meraki Go gateway, 24 port POE switch and 3 APs -$700 shipped

This has been some rock solid, great gear that I’ve simply out grown for my needs. Will be great for someone looking to move from a box store router to something more robust or also perfect in a small business setting.



-GX20 gateway

-GS110-24P 24 port POE switch

- 3 x GR10 Wireless Access Points

Pics of the hardware. The AP pictured is the 3rd AP I’ve not deployed. The other two are mounted on my ceiling and easily cover our 1800 sqft home with great signal. Then the video is of the app it has.





Price $700 shipped to US48

Heatware - noremacyug