F/S Cardo Packtalk slim JBL 2 pack and Sena 20s 2 pack

Crosshairs

Crosshairs

Administrator
Staff member
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
24,164
The Cardos were used only a half dozen times but are no longer needed so they must go ..I will sell together or separate...

for the Cardos.
$325 shipped for both or $175 each..

As for the Senas they are 2 years old but ,both have new batteries and last well over 8 hours on a single charge $140 each or $250 for both...

Cardo pics..
20200510_084903.jpg


Ill get Sena pics later on today

Payment is preferred by PayPal F&F
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top