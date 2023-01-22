F/S Broken 5th gen classic 30gb Ipod $25

buschman31
This Ipod 30gb (A1136) was in excellent condition until I wanted to replace the battery and damaged the screen. I have already replaced it with a 120gb Ipod. There are no problems with the scrolling click wheel.
Comes with a new unused replacement battery and a 30pin Belkin cable.
Ipod will be restored before being sold.
$25 shipped
