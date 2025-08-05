  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

F/S Bose spkrs-Logitech K600 tv keyboard-Totu 4k dock

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,532
*1 Logitech K600 wireless TV keyboard with unifying receiver $50 shipped

*2 Bose companion 2 series II spkrs with av cables and non Bose power supply (12v 3a) $50 shipped

*3 Totu USB-C 4K@30Hz Triple Display Docking has no power supply 60W(20V 3A) $45 shipped

Totu dock specs

willing to take best offers

Please post in thread before sending PM

Bose-logitech-Totu dock
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top