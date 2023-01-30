F.S. - Beelink SEI11 mini pc (Core I5 11320H) $380

Feel free to make offers







Beelink SEI 11 Mini PC



So, I’ve built my new server, have it up and running and had planned on returning the Beelink SEI 11 Mini Computer to amazon. I went to put it back to stock form and for the life of me I cannot find the original 16GB of Corsair ram it came with. I hate to return it to Amazon with the PNY 32GB kit I put in it. So, that said I thought I’d see if anyone here is interested. It’s a great little PC that worked wonderfully for Plex, the ARRs, etc. I just decided to go to a supermicro rack mount setup.



$380 shipped to US 48



Prices negotiable, make an offer

Heatware - noremacyug