[F/S] - B450/5600x combo, Razer DeathAdder v3

Cleaning out the closet and selling some stuff.
$230 shipped - Asus Rog Strix B450 + Ryzen 5600x + Silicon Power 2x8gb CL16 3200 + ARCTIC Freezer 34 Esports Duo cooler. Everything works great, only selling as I went with an ITX build.
$45 shipped - Basically brand new Razer DeathAdder v3. I only used this for a few days and forgot to return it to bestbuy. Super lightweight and responsive, but I have very large hands and didn't like the thinner ergonomics.
Payment via Paypal FF/Zelle/Venmo. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
