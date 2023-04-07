F/S Atomos Ninja 2 monitor/video recorder

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,374
Ninja 2 with the following accessories: $175 shipped
Also willing to take offers for it without the two Sandisk hdd.
Also willing to take offers for it without the two Sandisk hdd.
- Two NP-F570 batteries
- ATOMACP001 9v AC to DC battery adapter
- Nikon EN-EL15 to Sony NP battery adapter
- Canon LP-E6 to Sony NP battery adapter
- Atomos USB 3.0 docking station for the hdd trays
- two hdd caddies along with 2x Sandisk Extreme Pro 240gb ssd's
- wall charger for the NP-F570 batteries
- Atomos sunshade w/ attachment screws