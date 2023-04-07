F/S Atomos Ninja 2 monitor/video recorder

B

buschman31

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 8, 2005
Messages
3,374
Ninja 2 with the following accessories: $175 shipped

Also willing to take offers for it without the two Sandisk hdd.

  • Two NP-F570 batteries
  • ATOMACP001 9v AC to DC battery adapter
  • Nikon EN-EL15 to Sony NP battery adapter
  • Canon LP-E6 to Sony NP battery adapter
  • Atomos USB 3.0 docking station for the hdd trays
  • two hdd caddies along with 2x Sandisk Extreme Pro 240gb ssd's
  • wall charger for the NP-F570 batteries
  • Atomos sunshade w/ attachment screws
Ninja 2
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top