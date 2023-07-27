F/S ASUS ROG phone 6 - excellent condition

I swapped to verizon recently so i cannot use my ROG Phone 6 anymore. It is in excellent condition, no cracks on the screen. there are some very light marks on the glass, but they disappear when a screen protector is applied. It is so hard to take a pic of it, but i am doing my best to accurately represent its condition.I have it in a case that has a built in steel plate for magnetic mounts and another Asus case that has spots in the back to show off the RGB lights. 512Gb storage, 12GB RAM, etc. One of the coolest things about it is that it has two USB C ports, so you can charge while using a mouse/dock/keyboard/controller as the same time. Dual SIM capabilities, Dual wifi which is wild. It can connect to a 5ghz and a 2.4ghz at the same time to ensure no packet gets dropped.165hz screen with adaptive mode to save battery life.Factory unlocked, i used a T-mobile sim without issue.$525 shipped and insured