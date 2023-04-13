F/S Asus Prime B560 mobo/cpu combo

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,376
I have the following parts for sale.
Reply in post then send pm
1) Asus Prime B560M-A with i/o backplate
2) Intel i3-10100F with stock cpu cooler. This cpu has no intergrated video so a gpu is needed for this board.
3) 24gb of ddr4 memory (1x16gb+1x8gb)
4) Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L This case is missing one case foot and the magnetic patterned designed dust filter cover
5) Aresgame AGS 550 non modular power supply
$235 shipped
I can sell a Cryorig H7 tower air cooler to the above combo or separately.
Last edited: