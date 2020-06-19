F/S Antec Nine Hundred case $25 Local only-Atlanta area

buschman31
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,248
I have this Antec Nine Hundred case just sitting in my garage.
No longer needed. Comes with the new/unused front panel audio/usb 3.0 replacement. That by itself is $18 from Antec
Missing two of the front panel covers. A dvd burner will be given away with the case as a freebie. I have four to choice from.
First $25 local pickup--Atlanta area NO SHIPPING
No longer needed. Comes with the new/unused front panel audio/usb 3.0 replacement. That by itself is $18 from Antec
Missing two of the front panel covers. A dvd burner will be given away with the case as a freebie. I have four to choice from.
First $25 local pickup--Atlanta area NO SHIPPING