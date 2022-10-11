F/S: AMD Threadripper 3970 / Gigabyte trx40 aorus xtreme / Asus trx40 rog zenith ii extreme alpha and much more

I have a AMD ThreadRipper 3970X for sale with bundle of DDR4 Viper 3600 256 GB Memory on Gigabyte TRX40 Auros Xtreme 1.1 Revision MB.Asking 1900.00 for complete bundle above. I will not seperate so please do not bother asking. I think this is a awesome deal for anyone looking to get into the Threadripper family. This was used mainly for my unraid server but no longer have any use for it.I also have the following for sale.Asus Rog Zenith Extreme Alpha TRX40 Motherboard. If interested i will include this with above bundle for additional 150.00 or sold seperatly for 200.00.Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 asking 450.00 for this card. It is awesome card for using to decode with Plex.Dark Rock Pro TR40 air cooler asking 25.00.All Accesorries and Original boxes included.I would include entire above bundle for 2400.00 if you like entire package.I ask that buyer pay PayPal Fees and Shipping and Handling.